Amotekun arrests 3 specialise in looting at construction sites

The Osun State Amotekun Corps Commander, Brig Gen Bashir Adewinmbi (Rtd), has said that three suspects who specialise in looting at construction sites have been arrested by his men.

Adewinmbi told journalists in Osogbo on Monday that the suspects were arrested in Iragbiji in Boripe LGA.

He said, “Two of the suspects were caught and arrested on Friday afternoon while removing aluminum glass window frames at a construction site on Egbeda-Iragbiji Road in Iragbiji.

“The third person was later arrested in the early hours of Saturday at his house in Iragbiji based on the confession of his gang members.”

The Amotekun commander added that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to involvement in stealing building materials from construction sites for a long time.

He further said that, “They added that they have robbed many construction sites and houses in Iragbiji town and its environs.”

The commander said the three suspects had been transferred to the police. (NAN)