Letter to BSc (Ed) graduates

I humbly write to make suggestions as well as recommendations to those who have acquired the certificate of BSc (Ed) to dedicate time out of no time to use their knowledge and engage in volunteer teaching in government schools instead of remaining at home waiting to be employed by the government.

It is quite sad that our brothers and sisters in primary, secondary and junior schools owned by the government could not read or write, which could possibly be attributed to the scarcity or lack of well-qualified teachers in those schools.

Despite being graduates with all the capacity to contribute our own quota for the betterment of the country and to also protect education from attack, we always end up lamenting over it!

Do we really want to see the positive changes that we yearn for? Or do we think that it is only the government that is laden with the responsibility of changing the narrative without the aid of all the country’s products’—Nigerians?

No! We, too, are needed to shape the situation into a better one. How? There are a number of schools owned by the government in our environs where we could go—even twice per week—and extend our supporting hands.

While assisting them and our country’s educational system, we would, at the same time, be preparing ourselves again by becoming exposed to teaching, which would enable us to not forget all that we were taught. Also, remaining idle and doing nothing with what we have vigorously acquired is tantamount to giving room for that knowledge to go away or be easily forgotten.

I, therefore, urge every BSc (Ed) graduate to—as a matter of urgency—wake up and do the needful so as to fully realise positive development in our country.

Ibrahim Sule, Department of Mass Communication,University of Maiduguri

