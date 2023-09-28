Kebbi BSC lose 2023 World Winners’ Cup opening game

Nigeria’s beach soccer league champions (NBSL), Kebbi Beach Soccer Club (KBSC) yesterday began their 2023 World Winners’ Cup in Alghero, Italy on a losing note.

Kebbi BSC lost 7-4 to ASD Napoli in a Group A clash at the Main Stadium, Alghero, Italy.

Others in the group are Denmark’s Copenhagen BSC and BS Vion of Slovakia whom the Kebbi Fishers as they are nicknamed will hope to pick their first win against today.

Prior to their departure, a delegation of the Kebbi State government led by the President of the African Beach Soccer union, Mr Mahmud Hadejia, visited the team’s training camp at the Jabi Lake and Park to offer moral support.

Hadejia, who is also the chairman of the Kebbi Beach Soccer Association, said Kebbi Fishers have done a lot for beach soccer and remains the best on the continent. He noted that with the crop of players at the team’s disposal, the boys are poised to challenge for the title and to make the country proud.

According to him, “This is the best team we have not just in Nigeria but in Africa, we have good experience from the coaching crew down to the players, and I believe they will do Nigeria proud. So, I am calling on all Nigerians to support this team in Italy, and I believe they’ll not disappoint us”

It will be noted that the KBSC won the 2019 edition of the World Winners’ Cup club championship in Turkey as the only team to represent Africa.

The competition, which is open to all beach soccer clubs across the world began on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 and it will climax on October 1, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...