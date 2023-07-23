Kano gov’ship: Gov Yusuf closes case with SSG as lone witness

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has closed his case as the second respondent in the ongoing Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal with the Secretary…

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has closed his case as the second respondent in the ongoing Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal with the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, as sole witness.

Daily Trust on Sunday reported that the petitioner, APC, is challenging INEC for declaring Abba Kabir Yusuf of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) winner of the election that was conducted on March 18, 2023.

The petitioner is also asking the tribunal to declare that NNPP has no candidate as Kabir Yusuf was not in their register of voters submitted to INEC at the time of the election.

The respondents are INEC, Abba Kabir Yusuf and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

At the resumed hearing yesterday, counsel to the second respondent, R. A. Lawal SAN, led in evidence the witness who deposited his witness of oath before the court as his evidence.

He told the court that the second respondent was declared the winner of the election conducted on March 20, having polled 1,019,602 votes against that of Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of All Progressive Congress (APC) who scored 890,705 votes with the margin of 128,897 votes.

