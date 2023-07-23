NANS rejects fee hike in higher institutions, threatens protest

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NAN) has kicked against the planned increment of school fees by tertiary institutions in the country. The NANS,…

The NANS, in a statement signed by its national spokesman, Giwa Temitope, declared that government’s action was “insensitive” and “embarrassing.”

The association also stressed that the government has what it takes to fund education and make it accessible, noting that the introduction of the student loan scheme was a sham and bait to make Nigerians accept fee increment.

The association stated that there was no justification for an increase in school fees across tertiary institutions and unity schools in the country. It demanded that the increase in school fees should be suspended, adding that those who have implemented the policy should reverse it immediately.

NANS also called on Nigerian students to prepare for an all-round protest similar to the one during the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) until the federal government reverses the policy.

“The increment of school fees at the University of Lagos and the planned increment across tertiary institutions in the country have shown this administration to be a very insensitive one.

“As a matter of fact, it is most ridiculous and embarrassing that the government will be introducing an increment of fees without thinking of rescuing over 133 million Nigerian people from multidimensional poverty.

“Increment of fees across tertiary institutions will only complicate the poverty situation of the country and increase the number of out-of-school children.

“As an association, we believe that the Nigerian government has what it takes to massively fund education and make it accessible,” the NANS stated.

