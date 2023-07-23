2 siblings die in Lagos fence collapse

Two siblings identified as Rakib and Mujib Atolagbe lost their lives yesterday when the fence of a neighbouring building collapsed on their house in…

Two siblings identified as Rakib and Mujib Atolagbe lost their lives yesterday when the fence of a neighbouring building collapsed on their house in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that the incident occurred during a downpour on Saturday at Alao Street, Isawo, in the Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state.

The bodies of the two children were recovered after hours of being trapped in debris amidst rescue efforts by residents.

Tears flowed freely when the lifeless bodies of the two siblings, aged 9 and 7, were brought out from under the collapsed fence.

The spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency, South-West, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident in a statement.

