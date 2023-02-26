✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Politics

Atiku defeats Tinubu in Gov Buni’s LG

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has defeated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in…

Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State Governor
Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State Governor
    By Habibu Idris Gimba

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has defeated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The Governor of Yobe State Mai Mala Buni hails from Gujba LGA.

The result was announced by the returning officer of the LGA, Dr Musa Hassan El-zamani. Atiku Ascored 8,204 votes against Tinubu who scored 6,643 votes.

The candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 25 and 217 votes respectively.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories