Atiku defeats Tinubu in Gov Buni’s LG

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has defeated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in…

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has defeated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The Governor of Yobe State Mai Mala Buni hails from Gujba LGA.

The result was announced by the returning officer of the LGA, Dr Musa Hassan El-zamani. Atiku Ascored 8,204 votes against Tinubu who scored 6,643 votes.

The candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 25 and 217 votes respectively.