Politics

Benue: Voting continues in 75 polling units

Voting continued on Sunday in 75 polling units across Benue State. Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benue State,…

INEC
    By Hope Abah Emmanuel

Voting continued on Sunday in 75 polling units across Benue State.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benue State, Prof. Sam Egwu, who made the disclosure, said the commission was protected by law to continue the exercise today.

Egwu said the BVAs malfunctioned and materials did not arrive on time in those areas during the Saturday exercise necessitating the continuity on Sunday.

He hailed the security agencies in the state for ensuring peaceful atmosphere during the election in all parts of the state, especially in flash points areas.

