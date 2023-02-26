✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Top Story

BREAKING: Gaya loses LGA to Kawu Sumaila

Senator representing Kano South senatorial district, Ibrahim Kabiru Gaya, of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has lost his local government area to the New Nigeria…

Senator representing Kano South senatorial district, Ibrahim Kabiru Gaya, of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has lost his local government area to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila.

In the results announced by the returning officer of Nuraddeen Abdullahi, APC scored 10,079 votes while NNPP scored 18,419 votes and PDP scored 747 votes.

Results from 10 out of the 16 LGAs that made up the senatorial district have so far been announced with Kawu Sumaila in the lead.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories