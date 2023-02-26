BREAKING: Gaya loses LGA to Kawu Sumaila

Senator representing Kano South senatorial district, Ibrahim Kabiru Gaya, of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has lost his local government area to the New Nigeria…

In the results announced by the returning officer of Nuraddeen Abdullahi, APC scored 10,079 votes while NNPP scored 18,419 votes and PDP scored 747 votes.

Results from 10 out of the 16 LGAs that made up the senatorial district have so far been announced with Kawu Sumaila in the lead.