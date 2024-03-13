IWD: Peacebuilding network admonishes govs, LG chairmen on UN resolutions

The West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) has urged state governors and local government chairmen in Nigeria to ensure the implementation of the United Nations…

The West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) has urged state governors and local government chairmen in Nigeria to ensure the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 action plan in local communities across the country.

The organisation said this is to fulfil Nigeria’s commitment to the implementation of the document. The National Network Coordinator of WANEP Nigeria, Dr Bridget Osakwe, said Nigeria has committed to implementing the UN resolution which calls for the inclusion of women in conflict prevention, resolutions and peacebuilding and the protection of women and girls during armed conflict and post-conflict situations.

She spoke at the launch of the Localisation Guidelines on the Implementation of UNSCR 1325 by the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, in Abuja.