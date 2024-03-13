IWD: Sundry Foods set to empower female workers

Sundry Foods Limited (SFL), a leading food services company in Nigeria, has said it is committed to creating an inclusive work environment that empowers and…

Sundry Foods Limited (SFL), a leading food services company in Nigeria, has said it is committed to creating an inclusive work environment that empowers and uplifts women for a better future.

The Managing Director/CEO, Mr Ebele Enunwa, made the declaration in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, while addressing women employees of the company at an event it hosted in commemoration of the 2024 edition of International Women’s Day (IWD).

“Our dedication to gender equality is unwavering and we believe that diversity and inclusion are essential for success and innovation,” Enunwa said.

In commemorating IWD, SFL is demonstrating its commitment to the global event, while celebrating the extraordinary accomplishment of women employees in over 180 branches of the company across the country.

According to Enunwa, the company will stop at nothing in inspiring, connecting and empowering women in its employ until they achieve their full potential.

On how the organisation intends to achieve that, the SFL boss said women would be supported and encouraged to pursue career initiatives designed for their personal and professional growth.

He said he recognizes the challenges that women face at some moments in their lives that tend to threaten the pursuit of their future dreams and aspirations. He therefore admonished them not to allow circumstances and situations that may come their way to derail the achievement of their full potential.

He urged women who take to resigning from their jobs shortly after they start a family, to consider other options. “For instance, they can request for transfers to be closer to their loved ones or take extended breaks from work during the most difficult periods and as the situation warrants,” he said.