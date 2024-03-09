IWD 2024: NGO sensitises students on gender equity, inclusion

The Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI) Friday sensitised students of the All Saints Anglican School on the importance of gender equity, inclusion and…

The Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI) Friday sensitised students of the All Saints Anglican School on the importance of gender equity, inclusion and empowerment.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that the sensitization is part of the 2024 Women’s Day celebration.

Speaking to the young girls, CCSI’s Executive Director, Babafunke Fagbemi, emphasised the significance of this year’s theme, ‘Inspire Inclusion’, while highlighting the crucial role of mentorship in nurturing the potential of young girls.

She underscored mentorship as a cornerstone in building their capacities and empowering them to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

“Keep on learning throughout your life. Whenever you can, try new things, push yourself, and see how far you can go.”

Senior programme officer Kanayo Precious Omonoju also stated that it was important to nurture and invest in the girl child early in order to give them a solid ground to stand on in the future.

She said, “These are their formative years, the years they discover their hidden potential and begin to choose career paths. It’s important that they learn to own their voice now; that way, they will be able to thrive.

“We do not want girls to grow up in fear or limit themselves because that is what society wants them to do; we want them to be bold, confident, and courageous in chasing their dreams.”