I’ve slapped many policemen, Seun Kuti boasts

A video of Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat maestro, Fela Kuti, boasting of slapping policemen is trending. Although it is unclear when the recording was…

A video of Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat maestro, Fela Kuti, boasting of slapping policemen is trending.

Although it is unclear when the recording was made, Seun was seen saying that he had slapped many policemen because of who he is.

“Some of una police go slap una, una go come Instagram to explain. You know how many police I don tear slap?” he asked in pidgin.

“They say because you be Fela pikin. You no know say na because Jesus be God pikin e fit die for you? You must know who you are before you make your move. So, I make my move because I know who I am…,”

Daily Trust had reported how the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, ordered the arrest of Kuti after he was captured assaulting a police operative on duty.

Reacting to the development via Instastory on Saturday night, the musician said the officer attempted to kill him and his family members.

He also claimed that the policeman had apologized and he had forgiven him.

Kuti said: “He tried to kill me and my family. I have the proof but I no dey chase clout. He has apologized and I have agreed not to press charges. Make una mind una business make the poor guy no lose him job.”

On the order to arrest him, the singer said he welcomed the investigation.

“I welcome the investigation and will give my full cooperation! I also pray to the IG that whoever is wrong should be indicted,” he wrote.

The development comes weeks after music star, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable was arrested for harassing some policemen.

Portable was detained at police headquarters in Ogun state, subsequently arraigned at a magistrate’s court in Ifo Local Government Area where he was sent to Ilaro Prison pending the fulfillment of his bail condition.