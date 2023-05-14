All stranded Nigerians evacuated from Sudan – FG

The Federal Government on Sunday said it has successfully evacuated all Nigerian fleeing the crisis in Sudan, saying no Nigerian life was lost in the…

The Federal Government on Sunday said it has successfully evacuated all Nigerian fleeing the crisis in Sudan, saying no Nigerian life was lost in the course of the evacuation exercise.

However, Daily Trust gathered that some stranded Nigerians were left behind at Port Sudan on Saturday.

A source who would not want his name mentioned but is familiar with the situation in Port Sudan said there were still 92 students left behind.

He said some who have been outspoken about their situation in Sudan were not allowed to board the flight back home. The authorities have however denied this.

In a joint statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD), on Sunday, signed by Amb. Janet Olisa and Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, for MFA and FMHADMSD respectively, the government said no stranded Nigerian is left behind in Sudan.

According to the statement, 15 flights were deployed by the Federal Government to airlift a total number of 2,518 Nigerian nationals from Sudan.

“In fulfillment of the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, that no Nigerian fleeing the crisis in Sudan should be left behind, the Federal Government has brought back home, the last batch of stranded Nigerians from Port Sudan.

“They arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Saturday, 13th May, 2023 at 6:36pm aboard Tarco Aviation. This batch of returnees numbering 147 was the second Tarco Aviation flight received on Saturday. The earlier flight brought back 125 evacuees.

“As earlier indicated, this latest batch of returnees marked the end of the emergency evacuation exercise put in place for stranded Nigerians in Sudan,” the statement read in part.

The government said a mop-up exercise would be organised for other Nigerians who may want to return home hereafter.