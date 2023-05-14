Seun Kuti: ‘Temper justice with mercy’, Peter Okoye begs police

Peter Okoye of PSquare has appealed to the Nigeria Police Force on behalf of his colleague, Seun Kuti, to temper justice with mercy. The singer’s…

Peter Okoye of PSquare has appealed to the Nigeria Police Force on behalf of his colleague, Seun Kuti, to temper justice with mercy. The singer’s plea comes as the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the arrest of Seun Kuti for physically assaulting a police officer.

On Saturday, Seun Kuti a son of the late legendary afrobeat singer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, was caught on camera slapping a policeman. In the video, the Grammy nominee was seen yelling at the policeman saying, ‘You want to kill me and my family.’

Soon after the video went viral, the IGP ordered the arrest of the singer. However, pleading on his behalf, Peter Okoye fondly known as Mr P acknowledged that his colleague’s action was wrong.

Taking to his verified Twitter account, the music star wrote, “Quite an unfortunate incident and from reports, it seems Seun’s family was in danger hence the altercation. When you understand what happens when a man is put in a situation to protect his family from any form of danger, our emotions get the better of us. I ask and plead that the #NigerianPoliceForce accept our unreserved apologies for the unfortunate outburst and tamper justice with mercy.

Harassment of uniformed men: Seun Kuti will be used an an example – PSC

IGP orders arrest of Fela’s son for assaulting policeman

He further asked social media users to stop tagging him over the incident thinking he would be ‘excited’ about Seun Kuti’s predicament.

“For those tagging me and expecting me to be excited about the Police incident! Pls Stop! As a people, we just want a country where no one is above the law and a place of Law and Order! Everybody go dey alright las las! Happy Sunday. Dear @PoliceNG. What Seun did was wrong! Please temper justice with mercy!”(sic)

See the post below: