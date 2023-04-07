Iorfa motivates Lobi Stars U-15 with brand new boots

Ahead of the 2023 NPFL/ LaLiga U-15 tournament, Vice-chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lobi Stars, Dominic Iorfa, yesterday morning, presented brand new soccer…

Ahead of the 2023 NPFL/ LaLiga U-15 tournament, Vice-chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lobi Stars, Dominic Iorfa, yesterday morning, presented brand new soccer boots to the U-15 boys of the club, as they intensify preparations for the tournament in Ikenne, Ogun State.

The former Nigerian international while presenting the boots to the junior team coaches for onward distribution to the players reiterated his commitment to creating an enabling environment for the young lads to thrive and showcase their talents to the world.

It will be recalled that when the former Queens Park Rangers of England striker met with the team last week, he promised that those who would make the final cut for the tournament would be provided with a new pair of boots each.

Iorfa also stressed the need for discipline and encouraged the lads to work hard to represent the team excellently in the age grade tournament.

Head Coach of the U15 boys, Eugene Agagbe, on behalf of coaches and players, thanked the CEO for his excellent leadership while assuring that the team will prepare adequately to make Benue State proud at the youth tournament.

The youth team of Lobi Stars is expected to emulate the senior team which is presently topping Group B of the 2023 NPFL abridged season with 20 points from 11 matches.