Rangers force Lobi Stars to a 1-1 draw in Awka

Lobi Stars have continued to be a hard nut to crack for Enugu Rangers following a 1-1 draw in the Match Day 12 of the…

Lobi Stars have continued to be a hard nut to crack for Enugu Rangers following a 1-1 draw in the Match Day 12 of the 2022/23 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) yesterday at the adopted home ground, Awka City Stadium in Anambra.

Prior to this game, the Pride of Benue had dominated with seven wins compared to three for Rangers with Lobi Stars now unbeaten in the last three matches against Rangers.

It was a cagey but entertaining affair as the Group B leaders, Lobi Stars opened the scoring in the second half in the 60th minute through Elijah Ani who was scoring his first goal of the season.

Twelve minutes, later Godwin Obaje ensured his side left Anambra with at least a point as the struggle for supremacy between the duo lingers on.

In other games, Doma United ended Niger Tornadoes’ 3-game unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory.

The hosts got the first goal from the penalty spot through Usman Musa after Uche Ezeala was adjudged to have committed a foul in the box as the first half ended 1-0.

Just two minutes into the second half, Tornadoes’ Mark Daniel connected to Shola Abduraheem’s corner kick to head home for the leveller.

The hosts continued to pile relentless pressure in search of a goal and were duly rewarded in the 76th minute through Charles Chibuike which was enough for Doma to overtake their opponent to clinch the 3rd position.

At the Samson Siasia Stadium, Bayelsa United became the first team to score 4+ first-half goals in the NPFL since 2022 after defeating Abia Warriors 5-1.

At the New Jos Stadium, Bendel Insurance’s invisibility continued after holding Plateau United to a 1-1 draw.

Izuchukwu Chimezie had given the hosts the lead in the 43rd minute but in the 77th minute, Echeta Deputy ensured the ‘Benin Arsenal’ remained unbeaten as they continued to lead in Group A.

Other results from Group A saw Akwa United defeating Enyimba by a lone goal scored by Uche Collins while Joshua Akpan in the 94th minute got all three points for Shooting Stars against Kwara United.

Meanwhile, the game between Remo Stars and Gombe United was discontinued at half-time after the referees refused to come out for the 2nd half claiming they had been assaulted in the dressing room.

In another scene, Rivers United were defeated 1-0 by ASEC Mimosa at the Municipal Stadium in Yamoussoukro yesterday.

In the second minute, Mofosse Tresor scored the winning goal for the Ivorians.

Stanley Eguma’s team fought hard to equalize but were unable to break through ASEC Mimosa’s defence.

ASEC Mimosa avenged a 3-0 setback at the hands of Rivers United on matchday two.

Julien Chevalier’s team finished first in Group B with 13 points from six games, while Nigeria finished second with 10 points.