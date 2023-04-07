Easter: FRSC deploys 950 officers, vehicles, bikes in Kwara

…Cautions against drunk driving in Edo The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kwara State has deployed 950 personnel for the Easter holiday. The deployment,…

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kwara State has deployed 950 personnel for the Easter holiday.

The deployment, which includes 322 special marshals, also has 27 patrol vehicles, 2 power bikes, four ambulances and a tow-truck to monitor all the roads in the state.

The Sector Commander, Fredrick Ade Ogidan, said the personnel would man traffic control at strategic locations within Ilorin township and other major cities in the state for the special patrol from April 6 to 12, 2023.

In Edo State, the Sector Commander, Paul Okpe, warned road users, especially motorists, against driving when they were fatigued and drunk so as to prevent accidents.

Okpe gave the warning yesterday during the 2023 Easter Special Patrol/Rally with the theme: “Driving Tired is as Dangerous as Driving Drunk, Avoid Night Driving, Worn Out Tyres, Excessive Speed”.

He said, “Motorists should be safety-cautious during the Easter holiday. Driving for long hours without rest leads to tiredness and this could cause road traffic crashes.

“As you drive this period, you should be patient, observe speed limit, plan your trip, set out early so as to arrive at your destination early.”

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the Edo Transport Authority, Mrs Edugie Agbonlahor, noted that continuous sensitisation was key in changing the mindset to adopt positive attitudes.

