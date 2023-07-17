I was tortured to admit crime – Suspect

A suspect, Collins Ehozogie, who was paraded alongside four other members of his syndicate, who allegedly defrauded a student of N9.8 million, has said that…

A suspect, Collins Ehozogie, who was paraded alongside four other members of his syndicate, who allegedly defrauded a student of N9.8 million, has said that he was handcuffed and paraded by the police for refusing to accept the crime he didn’t commit.

Collins, who disclosed this to journalists after he was paraded by the police, said, “On July 7, I arrested Daniel Martins who happened to be the leader of the syndicate because he stole my phone, ATM, power bank and my NIN identity card, and the police at the Oba Market Station said I should come back the following day to get the items.

“When I got there, I found out that he had been arrested for another crime of defrauding a girl of N9.8m. The suspect then told the police that I am part of his gang who defrauded the girl.

He said the suspect told him that he was roping him in the crime because if he had not arrested him the police would not have seen him to arrest for the fraud.

He further said, “When his accomplices were arrested, they told the police that I was not part of them and that I didn’t join them in the crime, and the police said I would testify against him.”

And that after a while the police said he should accept being a fraudster and part of the gang but that he didn’t join them in the operation.

He added that, “But now that I am not a fraudster and also not part of the fraud syndicate, I said it is better I die than confessing that I am guilty of what I didn’t do and what I am not.

“Even when the suspects and complainant told the police that she doesn’t know me and I was not among the people that defrauded her, yet the police said I should accept that I am a fraudster, and that I have been doing it even though I am not part of the gang that defrauded the girl.

“They tortured me to agree that I am a fraudster, but I said over my dead body. They put me in handcuffs and brought me here for parade, saying I am a fraudster. You all hear them saying I was not part of them.

“I am a driver who plies Ring Road to Aduwawa and I am not a thief and I am a married man with three children.”

