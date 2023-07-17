Buhari condoles FCT Council of Imams’ chairman over mother’s death

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Chairman, Council of Imams in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT and...

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Chairman, Council of Imams in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT and Chief Imam, Fouad Lababidi Central Mosque, Wuse Zone 3 Abuja, Dr. Tajudeen Adigun Bello, following the death of his mother, Hajiya Aishatu Muhammad Bello Adigun.

Buhari’s condolence message to the prominent Islamic leader who is currently away on pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia was contained in a statement released by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu.

The former President, who expressed condolences and that of his family to Dr Adigun and his family in this hour of grief, prayed to Allah to repose her soul.

The deceased was buried at Offa, Kwara State on Thursday.

