Kwara community demands removal of IBEDC manager

Indigenes of Offa Local Government Area in Kwara State have called for the removal of the commercial manager of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Offa…

Indigenes of Offa Local Government Area in Kwara State have called for the removal of the commercial manager of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Offa Service Hub, Isaac Olorungbon within seven days.

Olorungbon was accused of being behind the erratic power supply and cases of vandalisation of transformers in the community.

They also accused him of ‘failure to live up to the task after five years in the position’.

Their stand was contained in a communique by Offa Descendants Union (ODU) after a town hall meeting on the issue.

The communique was jointly signed by Alhaji Tajudeen Bello, ODU 1st Vice President, Dr. Olusegun Ogungboye, General Secretary, Engr Adekunle Hammed Yusuf, Secretary of Electricity Committee and Chief Tajudeen Lanre Shittu, chairman of electricity committee.

The ultimatum will lapse on Friday July 21, 2023.

In a telephone chat with Daily Trust on Sunday evening, Olorungbon denied the allegation, adding that the issue is being handled at the management level and “they will respond appropriately”.

The Kwara State PRO of IBEDC, Mr Kola Ashaju told our correspondent last night that he needed “clearance from the headquarters to respond.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...