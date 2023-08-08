How car snatchers used pepper to steal Uber taxi

A 32-year-old suspected car snatcher, Olamide Tailor, arrested by a team of detectives has told his investigators how he and his friend, Habeeb, conspired…

A 32-year-old suspected car snatcher, Olamide Tailor, arrested by a team of detectives has told his investigators how he and his friend, Habeeb, conspired to steal a Toyota Corolla from an Uber driver using pepper.

The suspect told the investigators that he and his friend booked an Uber taxi from Fagba to take them to Fela’s shrine, only for them to turn around and snatch the car from its owner.

He said, “While we were on our way, Habeeb, who pretended that he forgot his phone in our hotel room, ordered the Uber driver to take us back to the hotel.

“At the hotel, Habeeb came down and went into our room. A few minutes later, he came out with pepper in his hand and sat down behind the driver.

“As the ride continued, Habeeb poured the pepper into the driver’s eyes. The driver immediately stopped the vehicle and jumped out screaming. Before he knew what was happening, I drove the car away while Habeeb bolted away.”

The spokeswoman of Zone 2 Police Command, SP Hauwa Idris Adamu, who confirmed the incident, said that Tailor was arrested and the stolen car, a Toyota Corolla, recovered

