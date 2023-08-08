Kano man injures pap seller’s son for refusing to sell on credit

A Kano State Sharia court sitting in Kiru LGA has remanded a man, Jaafar Lukman, in a correctional centre for allegedly injuring the son of…

A Kano State Sharia court sitting in Kiru LGA has remanded a man, Jaafar Lukman, in a correctional centre for allegedly injuring the son of Jamila Mai-Kosai, who refused to sell pap for him on credit.

He was also alleged to have poured away the woman’s bean cake, bean paste and pap she was selling at a junction in Kano.

The police alleged that the defendant went to the woman with the intention to buy bean cake and pap on credit, but that the woman refused to give him because he owed her some money.

The police said that after refusing to give him the food, Lukman used his leg to kick the pap, bean cake, bean paste and the oil she was using for frying.

When the charges were read to him, the defendant pleaded guilty, but told the court that he was angry and hungry when he committed the offence.

The Khadi, Malam Usman Haruna Usman, ordered that he should be remanded in prison and adjourned the case to September 4.

