Wife seeks divorce over husband’s inability to provide food

One Roima Abdulkadir on Monday sought to divorce her husband, Ahmed Abdulkadir, at the Area Court, Centre-Igboro, Ilorin, over alleged lack of maintenance.

The applicant, whose address was not given, told the court that she wanted to divorce her husband, because he was not providing food for the family nor money for feeding and upkeep.

The husband, however, told the court that he still loves his wife and does not want divorce.

Abdulkadir said that he is a commercial tailor and tricycle driver, but hardly make sales because of the country’s harsh economic situation, which caused his inability to provide for his family needs.

He pleaded with the court to grant him sometime to be able to settle with his wife.

The presiding Judge, AbdulQadir Umar, said that the court always have room for settlement, especially when the party was sincere with the settlement.

Umar advised the respondent to take care of his wife and provide for her whatever he earned daily.

The case was adjourned until September 5 for report on settlement. (NAN)

