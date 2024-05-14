✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Gunmen kill pregnant woman, 10 others in Benue

Benue
    By Hope Abah, Makurdi

Gunmen on Sunday reportedly killed 11 people, including a pregnant woman, in Ole’Adag’aklo village in Usha Council Ward of Agatu LGA of Benue State.

Residents said the gunmen struck in the evening and unleashed mayhem on the inhabitants, killing 11 and abducting others.

The Chairman of Agatu, Yakubu Ochepo, who confirmed the killings to our correspondent on telephone on Monday, said, “11 people were killed. Of the number, seven corpses have been recovered. The corpses of a pregnant woman, an elderly man and five youths have been recovered. They (soldiers) have been able to recover the remaining four corpses.

“Soldiers went there yesterday (Sunday) to recover the corpses. There were gunshots and the armed herders ran away only to regroup. I’m in Makurdi now to report to Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS). We need more hands. We hear they also captured some people alive and threw others into the river.”

The police spokesperson in the state, SP Catherine Anene, said she had not been informed of the incident.

 

