Gunmen kill 1, houses, cars set ablaze in Edo

Gunmen suspected to be ethnic militias launched a deadly attack on the Imariogha community in Ovia South LGA of Edo State at the weekend, killing one person and setting several houses and cars ablaze.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the community close to the Okomu oil palm plantation at night through the riverside.

Pa Gabriel Okorugbe, a community leader, sustained machete wounds and has been hospitalised for treatment.

The assailants reportedly left a note, outlining their demands, on the chest of the deceased.

The note, addressed to Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Okomu company, was purportedly from a group identifying its members as Ijaw freedom fighters.

The demands listed in the note included a directorship position in the Okomu Oil Palm company and a 25 per cent share of the company’s stocks, among others.

The Commissioner of Police in Edo, Mr Funsho Adegboye, confirmed the incident and assured that security measures were being implemented.