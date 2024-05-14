✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Governance cost: Akpabio seeks urgent implementation of Oronsaye report

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called for the immediate implementation of the Stephen Oronsaye report, which proposed the scrapping of certain government agencies to reduce…

    By Itodo Daniel Sule

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called for the immediate implementation of the Stephen Oronsaye report, which proposed the scrapping of certain government agencies to reduce the burgeoning cost of governance. 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had set up an 11-member committee to oversee the execution of the recommendations outlined in the Oronsaye report.

Addressing a dialogue on the cost of governance organized by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja on Monday, Akpabio said the overhead costs of appointive public officials and the salaries and allowances of elected officials, among others, were the major contributors to the high cost of governance.

He said while the federal government’s recent approval of the Oronsaye report was a positive step, swift action was needed to implement the recommendations effectively.

24 students abducted in Kogi varsity – Police

Represented by Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Akpabio stressed the need to streamline bureaucracy, eliminate unnecessary expenditures, and ensure transparency and accountability at all levels of governance.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, said the government must adopt measures that streamline its expenditure in line with the prevailing economic realities.

“Nigeria has long grappled with budget deficits, further emphasising the necessity to streamline government operational costs and foster budgetary stability.

“This requires a concerted effort to eliminate wasteful, inefficient and unnecessary expenses from our budgetary allocations,” he said.

 

Earlier, the Director-General of NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman said the dialogue provided an opportunity to holistically re-evaluate the approach to governance and the viability of the parliamentary system as a cost-effective alternative to the current presidential system of government.

“The overall aim of the dialogue is to collectively chart a path towards fiscal prudence, transparency, and accountability that encapsulates stakeholder perceptions drawn from across civil society.

“These will constitute a part of the overarching governance roadmap and interventions of the current administration under President Bola Tinubu, who has shown an unyielding commitment to implementing the recommendations of the Oronsaye Report and reducing the cost of governance.

“The solutions lie within our zeal to enact change, and to work towards a future where the cost of governance is not a burden, but an investment in the prosperity of every Nigerian,” he said.

 

 

 

 

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories