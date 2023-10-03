Gunmen Kill 1, injure 4 in Benue community’s attack

One person has been killed while four others sustained injuries after gunmen attacked road users along Naka-Agagbe Road in Gwer West Local Government Area of…

One person has been killed while four others sustained injuries after gunmen attacked road users along Naka-Agagbe Road in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

Locals said that the attack happened Sunday afternoon while the victims were travelling from Naka, the headquarters of Gwer West LGA to rural Agagbe village.

The locals said that the victims, mainly internally displaced persons (IDPs) were attacked close to Tse-Awunah and that one person was killed in the process.

Ibaah Terna Jacob, the Agagbe IDP Camp Chairman, in a telephone conversation with our correspondent yesterday, gave the name of the person killed in the attack as Atakpa Ezekiel.

He also listed the four wounded persons as Agagbe Saaondo, Iorgbuusu Bem, Ugwu Arinze Chukwu and Awuhe Jacob.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Catherine Anene, simply replied in a text message, “I will comment on Agagbe incident later. I am busy somewhere…”

