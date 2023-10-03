Vigilantes attack nomadic communities as bandits kill, abduct many in Sokoto

Members of vigilante group otherwise known as Yansakai have attacked some nomadic communities after bandits killed three persons and abducted several others at Soro community…

Members of vigilante group otherwise known as Yansakai have attacked some nomadic communities after bandits killed three persons and abducted several others at Soro community in Binji Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

According to the local sources, bandits invaded Soro community around 1am on Monday.

“They came in large numbers with their animals suspected to be rustled from other communities.

“They killed three of our people and injured another three. They also abducted several others including a whole family.

“Shortly after the attack, our Yansakai mobilised and attacked the neighbouring Fulani communities. They killed some of their men and set their houses on fire,” a resident of the area who craved anonymity said.

The source added that, “There was a rumour that the Fulanis held a meeting a few hours before the attack. So, our people suspected that was how the attack was planned because there had been an existing animosity between the two communities.

“As I am talking to you, many people have fled the affected villages for fear of reprisal attacks,” the source said.

Another source told Daily Trust that normalcy was restored in the communities, following the deployment of security operatives in the area.

Spokesman for the Sokoto Police Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i confirmed the development.

“Some gunmen suspected to be bandits launched an attack on the Soro community but our gallant men with the support of military operatives repelled the attack.

“But the bandits out of frustration set some houses on fire as a result of which three of the residents lost their lives while few others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“There were reprisal attacks but our men were able to calm the situation after the Police Commissioner, Ali Kaigama sat with leaders of the two communities.

“The commissioner left four patrol vehicles behind to maintain law and order in the communities,” he said.

