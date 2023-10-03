Kaduna Islamic scholar’s wife, newborn freed; husband still in bandits’ den

Seven weeks have passed since the abduction of an Islamic scholar, Malam Abubakar Mushawy Ibrahim, his eldest son and wife at his residence in Kaduna…

Seven weeks have passed since the abduction of an Islamic scholar, Malam Abubakar Mushawy Ibrahim, his eldest son and wife at his residence in Kaduna State.

However, there is some relief as the scholar’s wife and their newborn child, who were also abducted in August, have regained their freedom after a month in the bush.

It would be recalled that one of the scholar’s abducted children was only a day old at the time of the kidnapping on August 9, 2023.

Daily Trust reported that the bandits forcibly entered the scholar’s residence in Fondisho, a community along the Kaduna-Zaria highway, and abducted the family.

The tragic incident occurred the day after the scholar’s wife gave birth to their newborn.

According to a close associate of the scholar, who requested anonymity, the bandits eventually released the wife and the newborn child after a month in captivity.

However, they imposed a condition for the release of the scholar as they told the wife to raise a ransom of N10 million and provide three motorcycles within ten days if she wanted her husband and other son to be released.

The associate revealed that after the ten days elapsed with only one million fifty naira raised, the bandits were dissatisfied.

“Later, they asked us to send the money we had raised. When the wife’s brother took the money to them, they also held him captive, demanding additional ransom. We don’t know what to do,” he said.

Regarding the wife’s condition after her release, he informed that she and her baby were promptly rushed to a hospital for treatment, as both of them had suffered from fatigue.

He said the wife told them that despite her condition, they walked for hours before reaching the bandits’ hideout deep inside the forest.

He said family members sought prayers from good Samaritans for God’s intervention during this difficult moment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...