Gunmen ‘abduct 15’ on Abuja road

Not less than 15 persons have been reportedly abducted by gunmen along Pegi road in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

The gunmen were said to have struck around 11.30pm on Sunday, and shot sporadically into the air, abducting some persons returning from the city centre.

Taiwo Aderibigbe, Chairman Pegi Residents Association, said among the persons abducted was a staff member of the FCT Department of Development Control under Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC).

“Gunmen abducted 15 persons along the abandoned 14 kilometre Pegi road. Out of those kidnapped is one Shuaibu Misa, a staff with the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

“We also observed that a husband of the woman who sells second hand clothes at the main entrance to the estate was among the people kidnapped while they were returning from work.

“The kidnappers have not contacted the families of those abducted at the moment, but we are still trying to identify other residents abducted,” he said.

Reacting to the abduction, Mukhtar Galadima, Director FCT Department of Development Control, said, “Yes, it is true; one of our drivers by name Shuaibu Misa was kidnapped and he has not been released.”

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory command, Josephine Adeh, was yet to respond to an enquiry on the inccident up to the time of filing this report.