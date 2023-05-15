Karu stakeholders petition FCT minister, want land allocation suspended

The indigenous stakeholders of Karu Chiefdom in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the FCT have petitioned the FCT Minister, Mohammad Musa Bello, and…

The indigenous stakeholders of Karu Chiefdom in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the FCT have petitioned the FCT Minister, Mohammad Musa Bello, and urged him to suspend the allocation of lands at Karu Kuchi, adjacent Karu Site, to the natives of Old Karu until a new Sa’Karuyi is enthroned in line with their tradition.

The natives, in a petition addressed to the minister, which was signed by the convener, Mr Shekwaga Anyisa; and Secretary, Sumner Shagari Sambo, and issued to newsmen on Sunday, urged the minister to set up a neutral and unbiased independent investigative committee to probe the lopsided exercise and use of fictitious names by some greedy individuals to corner large portions of the lands to be allocated by the FCT Administration (FCTA).

The stakeholders called for names to be verified and accredited as original inhabitants of Karu community in Abuja, saying such demand became necessary due to information that some names were imported from New Karu in Nasarawa State to serve as placeholder beneficiaries for a greedy few.

They noted that the land allocation process should be suspended pending when a new Sa’Karuyi was chosen by the kingmakers of Karu Chiefdom.

The petition reads in part: “It is in the light of the foregoing and considering that Karu Kuchi is our ancestral land and initial abode before our forefathers descended from the hills to our present location. We urgently request that the land allocation process be suspended pending the emergence of a new Sa’Karuyi who is the government recognised traditional ruler.”

The stakeholders further appealed to the minister to expedite action towards filling the vacuum created by the death of the immediate past Sa’Karuyi, Emmanuel Kyauta Yepwi.