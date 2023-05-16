Many feared dead as gunmen attack Plateau village  

Many people, including women and children were feared killed as gunmen attacked Kubat village in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Monday night.…

Many people, including women and children were feared killed as gunmen attacked Kubat village in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Monday night.

The gunmen were reported to have invaded the community when the villagers were asleep.

Governor Simon Lalong who confirmed the incident, described the it as a sad development, directing security forces to pursue the attackers and ensure they were arrested.

In a statement by Lalong’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon, the governor had equally directed the State Emergency Management Agency and the Peace Building Agency to visit the area and ascertain the humanitarian need so as to bring succour to those affected while thorough investigation was being carried out.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, is yet to respond to the inquiry by our correspondent on the casualty figures as of the time of filing this report.