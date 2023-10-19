Flood: Owners of marked houses to pay demolition fee, Ogun warns

The Ogun State Government has asked owners of houses built on drainage channels statewide marked for demolition for obstructing flow of water to remove them…

The Ogun State Government has asked owners of houses built on drainage channels statewide marked for demolition for obstructing flow of water to remove them voluntarily or that it will demolish the structures at costs to be paid by the owners.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ola Oresanya, gave the warning when he led the state government’s multi-sectoral team on flood mitigation and control to assess the impact of flooding in Ikenne LGA.

He said that if the owners of the marked buildings who had been given enough notices and ultimatums waited for the state government to remove the property, they would pay the state government “for using taxpayers to remove them for them and further face possible penalties as the government will drag them to court for contravening the state’s environmental laws.”

Oresanya also directed house owners in the state to channel their waste water properly by constructing and maintaining tertiary drains in front of their houses or show evidence of waste water retention tanks to complement the state government’s effort at constructing and maintaining primary and secondary trunks.

