Gains of Tinubu administration’s policies to materialise soon – Al-Makura

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has urged Nigerians to exercise patience, saying that they will soon begin to enjoy the gains of the vision and policies of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

He stated this on Wednesday while speaking with State House reporters after a meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The former governor of Nasarawa State said a lot of efforts were being made to calm the fears of Nigerians in the areas of security, economy, and general wellbeing.

On his meeting with President Tinubu, he said: “I was opportune to have an audience with him. A very fruitful audience. And I seized the opportunity to congratulate him and commend his efforts for the great work he’s doing and the hard decisions he has to take in order to move this country forward.

“I had a very wonderful discussion with him, and given his disposition and vision towards making this country great. I’ve seen the renewed hope agenda as something that will change the scheme of things for the better for this country, especially in the areas of security, economic development, and already you can start seeing how sustainable growth and sustainability is being achieved.

“If you look at the area of security, you’ll see that a lot of efforts are being made to calm the fears of Nigerians in the economic sector too and the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“I think Nigerians should be patient, I’m sure sooner than later, the vision and policies of this administration will look positively on Nigerians.”

