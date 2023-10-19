✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Sheikh Goni Aisami: Court to announce date for final judgement

The Yobe State High Court sitting in Potiskum Local Government Area is set to deliver judgment against two soldiers for killing late Sheikh Goni Aisami…

    By Habibu I. Gimba

The Yobe State High Court sitting in Potiskum Local Government Area is set to deliver judgment against two soldiers for killing late Sheikh Goni Aisami after concluding all hearings on the murder case.

The case between the Yobe State government and two other suspects, Corporal John Gabriel and Adamu Gideon has accommodated several witnesses and evidence submitted before it, since the beginning of the trial.

Daily Trust learned that Corporal John Gabriel murdered the late Imam Goni Aisami on August 19th, 2022, on Gashua Road, with his AK-47 rifle and later invited his friend, Adamu Gabriel to assist him in towing the Honda Accord Car belonging to the late Goni Aisami, which he alleged was faulty.

Both Counsels, Barr. A.S Mohammed, plaintiff to the State government and Barrister D.M Department for the defendant, made their final debate yesterday.

Gains of Tinubu administration’s policies to materialise soon – Al-Makura

New NAHCON chair resumes, seeks cooperation to ease hajj

Corporal John Gabriel was asked by the Judge if he had any objection but he confessed and felt guilty that he attacked and murdered the renowned Islamic cleric.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Usman Zanna Mohammed after reviewing all the evidence and submissions made by the parties, adjourned the sitting for final judgment.

According to the judge, the judgment date would be communicated to both parties.

 

