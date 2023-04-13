FG, states spent N50bn of N400bn approved for poverty reduction – Gov Sule

The co-chairman of the Technical Working Group of the National Steering Committee of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) and governor of Nasarawa…

The co-chairman of the Technical Working Group of the National Steering Committee of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) and governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday said over N50bn had been spent from the N400bn approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the committee to reduce poverty and enhance growth in the country.

He said spoke to reporters after the meeting of the committee chaired by Vice Presieent Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the job of the committee inaugurated by the president in June 2021 was a national assignment and not state matter alone.

He said, “In July 2022, the same steering committee being chaired by the vice president sat down and reviewed a presentation by the Technical Working Group, which is chaired by the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, as well as myself as the co-chair.

“So, we presented the approval of the N400bn and the distribution of how it’ll be spent. Today we just came to review the implementation, and the update of the spending so far and also approval for this year spending for the same committee. So, that’s really what just happened.

“It’s a national thing, it’s not for any particular state. Now, based on that, and the recommendation that was made, and for what we received from the chairman of the Technical Working Group, over N50bn has been spent so far.

“So, the performance so far is low, it is not yet where we expect to go but nearly every aspect of the 15 areas where the spending will be carried out.”