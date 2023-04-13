Truck crushes 5 on Epe/Ijebu-Ode Expressway

A speeding truck on Wednesday crushed five persons to death along Epe/Ijebu-Ode Expressway in Ogun State. Our correspondent gathered that the accident involved an unmarked…

A speeding truck on Wednesday crushed five persons to death along Epe/Ijebu-Ode Expressway in Ogun State.

Our correspondent gathered that the accident involved an unmarked truck, an empty Benz low-bed of a construction company with registration number BWR 281XC and a commercial motorcycle.

The spokesman for the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident in a terse statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, blamed it on “excessive speeding” on the part of the truck.

“The road traffic accident was caused by excessive speed on the part of the empty Mack truck coming from Epe, which crossed the median to hit the truck moving inbound Epe, while at the same time, crushed a commercial motorcycle moving inbound Epe, too,” he said.

He said a joint rescue team of TRACE, the Federal Roads Safety Corps and the police had deposited the remains of the victims at Ijebu-Ode General Hospital morgue.