APC adopts direct mode of primary for Kogi gov’ship poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted the direct mode of primary for the choice of its candidate for the Kogi governorship election slated for November 11.

The party in a letter dated April 6, 2023, signed by the acting national chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari, and sighted by our correspondent on Wednesday, informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and aspirants of its decision to adopt the direct mode of primary.

The party has fixed April 15 for the conduct of the primary election.

Part of the letter reads, “We refer to our earlier letter dated 25th January, 2023, with reference no: APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/023/191 wherein we notified the commission of the mode of primary election for the conduct of the gubernatorial primary election in Kogi State.

“However, our great party, the APC, has reviewed the modalities for the conduct of the gubernatorial primary election in Kogi State and has therefore resorted to adopt the direct mode of primary election instead of the indirect mode as earlier communicated.

“Following the above, there shall be a special congress to ratify the candidate with the highest number of votes at the gubernatorial primary election in Kogi State scheduled for Saturday, 15th April, 2023.”

Meanwhile, an Abuja federal high court yesterday nullified the Kogi State APC delegate list for the purpose of nominating a governorship candidate for the party in the November governorship elections.

Justice James Omotosho while delivering judgement voided the ward and local government congresses said to have been conducted on February 7 on the grounds that they were not conducted in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, and the Constitution of the APC.