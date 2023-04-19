Chicago man robbed store 11 times in 5 months

Police in Chicago have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Lakeview business 11 times since December. In a statement, Chicago Police Department officials, said…

Police in Chicago have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Lakeview business 11 times since December.

In a statement, Chicago Police Department officials, said the suspect Donte Elbert, 36, of Chicago was arrested on West Belmont Avenue, adding that the suspect is now behind bars.

Fox News Digital quoted a representative for the Chicago Police Department as saying:

“He was taken into custody b/c he tried to pass the last point of sale…without paying for merchandise.”

According to the representative, the personnel at the store Elbert robbed 11 times, signed formal complaints, which led to his arrest.

The suspect is also charged in connection with stealing from a business in the 3200 block of N. Broadway on Monday.

Elbert now faces nine felony counts of retail theft of merchandise less than $300, three felony counts of retail theft of merchandise with a value of more than $300, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.