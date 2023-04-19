I’m on the right path to reclaim my mandate – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 election, has urged his supporters to remain calm and steadfast, saying he’s…

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 election, has urged his supporters to remain calm and steadfast, saying he’s on the right path to reclaim the mandate they gave to him.

He said this in a series of tweets on Tuesday night.

Although he came third in the presidential election, Obi insisted that he won the election.

The former governor of Anambra said he is committed to building a Nigeria that will be beneficial to every Nigerian.

I was surprised my family voted for Peter Obi – Umahi

Peter Obi’s ‘religious war’ comment: No to cover up

He also aimed a dig at his detractors, saying he would not be deterred by any obstacles they place on his way.

He added that there may be more mud slinging from those who are against the emergence of the New Nigeria, but he is not afraid of the lies and propaganda against his person.

The presidential candidate wrote: “I encourage Nigerians to remain calm and steadfast in the journey to reclaiming their mandate of a New Nigeria. I will never give up on this journey until victory is achieved.

“I never expected the journey to a New Nigeria to be an easy one. The forces, who had over the years, lived off the old order, are bound to fight back, as is being experienced now.

“If they come at us through land, air and sea, we will respond to them through land, air and sea but, we will remain law abiding and will never give up on the nation. We are on the right path and we will remain committed to the course.

“I reiterate my commitment to building a Nigeria that will be beneficial to every Nigerian. The struggle to reclaim this mandate is not about me as a person but, about millions of Nigerians who placed their trust in me through their votes.

“The millions of Nigerians who voted for me did not just cast their votes but, they invested their hopes in me and they deserve justice. So, we must stay the course.

“Beyond regaining our mandate, I am committed to lifting people out of poverty and I remain committed to transforming Nigeria starting from the North to every part of the nation.

“There may be more mud slinging from those who are against the emergence of the New Nigeria but, I would never be deterred by the obstacles along the way to victory. I have always lived my life in the most law abiding manner.

“Sometimes as humans, we make mistakes but, I will never knowingly break any law. I am therefore not afraid of the lies and propaganda against my person. They are part of the journey to a New Nigeria.”