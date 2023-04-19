Aviation unions vow total airports shutdown after 7 days

The striking aviation unions on Tuesday vowed to have a total shutdown of the airports after seven days as they staged a procession to…

Security operatives also took over the venue of the protest where the unions converged on Monday, the first day of their two-day warning strike when the barricaded access roads.

The unions comprising the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE); Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Employees (NAAPE) are demanding implementation of conditions of service, halt in demolition of aviation agencies’ offices in Lagos, payment of relocation allowances, among others.

The activities at all the agencies including the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) were paralysed as their offices were locked.

General Secretary of ANAP, Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu who spoke at the MMIA said, “After seven days, we go to a total shutdown, we will try to cut Nigeria away from other countries.”

He said, “For eight years, conditions of service were not implemented. Sirika usurped the functions of the governing boards, there is no check and balance.

“They wanted to coerce us to come to Abuja, but we didn’t go to the meeting. No conclusions, no genuine meeting with the government.”

The Federal Ministry of Aviation had on Monday urged the workers to embrace dialogue rather than industrial action.