Celebrities hail veteran Yoruba actor, Agbako at 100

The name, Abdulsalam Sanyaolu may not ring a bell but once Agbako is mentioned, one begins to reminisce about the actor who always played the part of a villain in Yoruba movies in the 70s, 80s and 90s. Currently, the veteran actor clocked 100 years old and he is being celebrated by his younger colleague.

In a recent video, the veteran thespian was seen dancing energetically with his female colleague, Idowu Phillips fondly known as Mama Rainbow. The hearty dance and cheers were to congratulate the legendary actor for becoming a centenarian.

While showering praises on the centenarian, ace filmmaker and actor, Muyiwa Ademola, via his verified Instagram account called on Guinness World Records to recognise Agbako as the ‘oldest and most fragile Nigerian film actor. He wrote, “Unarguably, Baba should be the oldest and most agile Nigerian film actor at 100 years! @guinnessworldrecords , we are expecting your certificate, no need to write you ahead. What a special grace. Happy Birthday Once Again Charly Agbako. Your heart is filled with raw gold. Wishing you joy and good health sir.” (sic)

Another movie star, Adeniyi Johnson, while celebrating Agbako via his verified Instagram account wrote, “I celebrate you baba … Thank God for a good life and sound health … Happy 100years birthday sir .. continue to wax strong and stronger. BABA AGBAKO.”

Also, legendary actor, Adebayo Salami also known as Oga Bello said, “A highly respected veteran is 100 today. This means a lot to us in the movie industry. May everything good not turn bad in your hands, Pa Charles Olumo.”

While Bolaji Amusan aka Mr Latin, National President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) wrote, “Happy centenary birthday to Pa Charles Sanyaolu Olumo…many happy returns sir.”

Similarly, Actor Kunle Afod said “Pa Charles Olumo clocks 100 years today. Happy birthday sir…Is he the oldest? Is this another record from Nigeria?

Abdulsalam Sanyaolu was born February 19, 1923 in Abeokuta, Ogun state. Sanyaolu was once a mechanic at Tinubu Square in Lagos and an amateur boxer. He began his acting career in 1953 in Lagos state and has been known for his action roles in Yoruba films.

He featured in movies like; Taxi Driver, Jagun, Amin Orun, Aiye, Jayesinmi, Soworo Ide, Igbo Dudu among many others.

