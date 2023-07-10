Hollywood star, Jamie Fox, spotted in public since medical crisis

Popular American entertainer, Jamie Foxx, has been spotted for the first time in public since he had a medical crisis. He was seen smiling and…

Popular American entertainer, Jamie Foxx, has been spotted for the first time in public since he had a medical crisis. He was seen smiling and waving to fans on a boat while cruising the Chicago River over the weekend — in his first public sighting nearly three months after an illness which was not made public.

Born Eric Marlon Bishop, the 55-year-old in mid-April was rushed to a hospital in Atlanta, where he was filming the movie ‘Back in Action’ with his colleague, Cameron Diaz, who had come out of retirement for the film.

Foxx’s daughter Corrine first broke the news on her Instagram account, calling it a ‘medical complication,’ though nothing further has been confirmed about the incident.

According to Dailymail.com, about a month before the ‘mysterious illness’, reports surfaced that Foxx had a ‘meltdown’ on the ‘Back in Action’ set in Atlanta and reportedly fired an executive producer, two directors and his own personal driver.

An insider claimed, ‘He demanded the problems be sorted immediately and sacked four of the production staff — as if that would magically improve the situation’.

“Some people working on the movie are totally fed up with how this has played out and Jamie has become pretty unpopular,” the source said.

Then less than a month later, Foxx was hospitalized in Atlanta for an unspecified, ‘medical complication,’ that still has yet to be fully confirmed.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday [Tuesday],” the family statement began, via Jamie’s daughter Corrine Foxx’s Instagram.

The statement further read, “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

However, boxing legend Mike Tyson claimed that Foxx suffered a stroke, though that has yet to be confirmed by the actor’s family.

