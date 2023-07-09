MTN group visits Tinubu, outlines expansion strategy

The Group President and CEO of MTN, Ralph Mupita, alongside board members and leadership of MTN Group and MTN Nigeria, paid a courtesy visit to…

The Group President and CEO of MTN, Ralph Mupita, alongside board members and leadership of MTN Group and MTN Nigeria, paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday.

The team reiterated MTN’s commitment to Nigeria and outlined the company’s strategy for expanding connectivity across the country, diversifying digital services available to Nigerians and supporting the rapid growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.

In welcoming the team, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said: “You can do a lot for the economy by partnering with us. We believe no one can succeed alone.

“The structural adjustments we are making are to ensure we face the right direction and arrive at a destination that caters for our people.”

Thanking the President and his team for their hospitality, MTN Group President and CEO, Ralph Mupita said: “We appreciate the warm reception from President Tinubu and his team, and we thank them for their enthusiasm for the role that the telecoms and technology sector can play in driving the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy, and in ensuring broad participation in the new economic era.

“Our visit is an opportunity to reinforce our long-term commitment to Nigeria and our belief in the immense potential of this great country.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...