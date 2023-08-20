Buni assigns portfolios to commissioners, Bego back in information

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has sworn in 20 newly appointed commissioners. The governor has equally assigned them portfolios, charged them to…

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has sworn in 20 newly appointed commissioners.

The governor has equally assigned them portfolios, charged them to imbibe diligence, loyalty and sacrifice, to promote good governance and service delivery in the state.

“You must embrace the principle of due process and transparency while executing the duties of your office; the era of carrying files and other forms of communication without regard to normal procedure and due process is over,” he said.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that the new 20 commissioners comprise of 18 males and two females, with each local government in the state being represented.

A veteran journalist and immediate past Commissioner in charge of the Ministry of Wealth Creation, Empowerment and Employment Generation, Abdullahi Bego, has returned to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Information and Culture which he held at the commencement of Buni’s first term in 2019.

Other commissioners include Ali Mustapha Goniri – Ministry of Agriculture; Ya Jalo Badama – Ministry of Women Affairs; Alh. Aji Yerima Bularafa – Ministry of Wealth Creation; Hon. Musa Mustapha – Ministry of Transport and Energy; Ahmed Buba Abba Kyari – Ministry of Housing; Engr. Usman Ahmed – Minister of Water Resources; Mohammed Abatcha Gaidam – Ministry of Finance; Kaigama Umar Yunusari – Ministry of Commerce; Alh. Ibrahim Adamu Jajere – Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Yusuf Umar Potiskum – Ministry of Religious Affairs; Barr. Saleh Samanja – Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice; Prof. Mohammed Bello Kawuwa – Higher education, among others.

