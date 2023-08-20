Abuja to host agric journalism confab

Media and agricultural experts would meet in Abuja at the National Conference on Agricultural Journalism to discuss critical issues affecting the sector. The maiden…

Media and agricultural experts would meet in Abuja at the National Conference on Agricultural Journalism to discuss critical issues affecting the sector.

The maiden edition of the conference themed, ‘Agricultural Journalism in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects’, is designed to discuss the major challenges facing Nigeria’s agriculture.

The event is jointly organised by FarmingFarmersFarms; and Prime Progress newspapers and Journalism Communication and Media Centre (JCM Centre); with technical support from the Nigeria Media Innovation Programme (NAMIP).

It is being implemented by the Media Development Investment Fund (MDIF) affiliated to the MacArthur Foundation, United States of America.

Chairman, National Conference Planning Committee, Dr Adewale Kupoluyi, said the event would feature seasoned experts in the field of agriculture and communication.

Dr Olufemi Oladunni, Executive Director, Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Ilorin, Nigeria, is expected to be the keynote speaker.

Dr Oladunni played leading roles in the design of curriculum development and execution of several pivotal projects both within and outside the country, having served as resource person to the Commonwealth Secretariat, the Swiss government, the Reaching Agents of Change (RAC), West Africa Agricultural Productivity Programme (WAAPP), Helen Keller Foundation, and the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), among others.

Dr Kupoluyi further said the two-day conference is “structured into five technical and one special session while guest speakers including Mr Obinna Chukwuezie, founder, Journalism Communication and Media Centre (JCM Centre) Jos, who would be discussing ‘Mainstreaming value-chain approach in #AgReporting’.

He said Dr Ijeoma Chibuogwu of the Department of Theriogenology, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Abuja would handle ‘Diversifying the Nigerian economy from oil to agriculture: the role of agricultural reporting’ while Ivor Price and Kobus Louwrens, Co-founders of Food for Mzansi, Western Cape, South Africa would take the special sessions on ‘Utilising technology to elevate agricultural journalism: A case study from Food for Mzansi, South Africa.”

Other speakers include Dr Gabriel Nyitse of the Department of Mass Communication, Bingham University, Abuja, who would speak on ‘Media coverage of agriculture: Underreported issues in Nigeria’.

The event is scheduled to hold between August 31 and September 1.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...