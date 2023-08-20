Niger gov appoints 131 women as aides

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has approved the appointment of 131 women into various political positions. The spokesman to the governor, Bologi Ibrahim, in…

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has approved the appointment of 131 women into various political positions.

The spokesman to the governor, Bologi Ibrahim, in a statement yesterday, said 41 of the appointees were to serve as coordinators while the remaining 90 would serve as Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

While congratulating the appointees, the governor called on them to be dedicated and contribute their quota to the success of his administration’s policy thrusts.

Bago said the appointments were in fulfillment of his campaign promise to allow women the chance to contribute to the building of the state.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...