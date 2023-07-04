BREAKING: Guards shot as robbers raid Minna Palace in broad daylight

Armed robbers invaded the palace of the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouk Bahago, on Tuesday evening, shooting two guards. Daily Trust gathered that one…

Armed robbers invaded the palace of the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouk Bahago, on Tuesday evening, shooting two guards.

Daily Trust gathered that one of the staff of the palace who was sent to the bank to get some cash was trailed by the gunmen who drove in a private car.

Our correspondent gathered that the Emir was in the palace while gunmen shot sporadically to scare people away before they made away with undisclosed amount of cash belonging to the Minna Emirate.

Two of the injured palace guards were reportedly taken to Minna General Hospital for medical attention.

An eye witness who did not want his name mentioned told Daily Trust that the criminals overpowered the vigilantes in the palace after a gun duel.

Calls put across to the Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, went unanswered.

He had not responded to a message sent to his phone as at the time of filing this report.

Niger is one of the states with a high wave of disturbing incidents in the North Central region.

