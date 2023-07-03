Gunmen invade Ogun church, kill pastor, abduct 7 worshippers

Gunmen on Saturday stormed a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) branch in Ogun State, killed a pastor and abducted seven worshippers in the Abule-Ori…

Gunmen on Saturday stormed a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) branch in Ogun State, killed a pastor and abducted seven worshippers in the Abule-Ori area in Obafemi Owode LGA.

The Commander of the So-Safe Corps in the state, Soji Ganzallo, who confirmed the incident on Sunday morning, said his men rescued the seven church members and killed one of the kidnappers during the operation.

In a statement, the So-Safe Corps spokesman, Moruf Yusuf, quoted Ganzallo as saying that the incident occurred at about 12am.

The statement reads in part: “The special operation team of the corps, Owode-Egba Zonal Command, under ACC Jimoh Rasaki Omoniyi, received a distress call that some of the members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Desires of Nations Parish, under Ogun Province 22, Abule-Ori in Obafemi Owode LGA were attacked during a vigil, seven members of the church were kidnapped and the pastor killed.

“The officers swung into action. The seven victims were rescued unhurt while one of the kidnappers was killed and many of the suspects sustained serious injuries during a fire exchange.”

He added that a joint team of the police and the So-Safe Corps had launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspected kidnappers.

